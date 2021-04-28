Belleville computer store serves low-income families, offers electronics recycling

PCs for People opened a Retail Shop at 100 N. Florida Ave. in Belleville. A grand opening event was held Friday, April 9. jgreen@bnd.com

Belleville is now a regional hub for the State of Illinois in an effort to provide computers and internet access to low-income families.

The national nonprofit PCs for People opened a retail store in the former ROHO building at 100 N. Florida Ave. on April 9.

Prior to the opening, PCs for People held a number of distribution events throughout the region. Through these events, eligible people can buy computers with monitors, keyboards, power cords and wireless USB adapters for as little as $20. Wireless internet hotspots are also available for $15 per month and a one-time device purchase of $20, as grant funding allows.

Jaison K.D. McCall, executive director for PCs for People Metro East, said that an advantage of the retail shop is that customers are able to choose technology that suits their needs. The selection is not limited like it is at the distribution events.

PCs for People will continue holding distribution events. throughout the region. The events are in partnership with Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Leadership Council of Southwestern Illinois.

In addition to the retail shop, the Belleville location houses an electronics recycling center where donated computers, printers and other electronics equipment can be dropped off. They are then sorted, repaired or recycled and redistributed.

What products are available at the PCs for People store?

Products include desktop and laptop computers, monitors, and computer accessories.

Desktop computer towers are divided into four categories:

Basic: Prices range from free to $29. Suitable for basic use like typing or light job searching.

Good: Priced from $30-$49. Suitable for most home uses.

Better: Priced $50-99. Suitable for many home uses like school work, internet, videos and recreation.

Best: Priced at $100+. Fastest computers they have available that are good for games, videos and more. Includes Microsoft Office.

All desktop computer systems include a keyboard, mouse, power cords and monitor cords. Monitors are available separately and in different sizes. Accessories such as speakers webcams and wireless devices may also be available for purchase.

Laptop computers are sorted into similar good, better and best categories. Accessories for laptops are also available.

What services are provided by PCs for People?

In addition to computer equipment, PCs for People provides unlimited 4G LTE internet access starting at $15 per month. Eligible customers can access wireless hotspots with high-speed internet from any location with prepaid plans that can be purchased in-store. Hotspot devices are available for an additional one-time cost and can be purchased at the store or online. Rooftop 4G LTE towers are being installed on the new warehouse in Belleville.

PCs for People may also offer fixed wireless internet with the same 4G LTE capabilities as large phone carriers. They also build networks for multi-dwelling units, like apartments and condos, to provide internet access for residents. Availability for these options may vary by location.Affordable computer repairs also will be available for customers.

PCs for People also provides digital learning. Three classes are offered: Essential Computer Skills: for computer basics, Windows 10, Mac OS, internet basics and email; Essential Software Skills: Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint; and Using Technology to Accomplish Tasks: typing, social media, internet safety and advanced computer skills.

Classes are by appointment only and held 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Sessions are currently held remotely.

Who is eligible to receive these products and services?

Computers and services provided by PCs for People are available to those who meet certain eligibility requirements.

Eligibility guidelines state that residents must be below 200% of the poverty level or enrolled in government-based assistance programs such as free or reduced school lunches, Medicaid or SNAP to receive technology or services.

The PCs for People website lists annual household incomes eligible for products and services:

Persons in family/max allowed income:

1 / $25,760

2 / $34,840

3 / $43,920

4 / $53,000

5 / $62,080

6 / $71,160

7 / $80,240

8 / $89,320

These households must provide any of the following documentation:

Prior year’s state, federal or tribal tax return

Social Security statement of benefits

Veteran Administration statement of benefits

Retirement/Pension statement of benefits

Unemployment/Workers’ Compensation statement of benefits

Federal or tribal notice letter of participation in General Assistance

Divorce decree, shield support court document or other official document

According to the website, recipients must have the following for all online and in-store purchases:

A photo ID

An eligibility document dated within the last six months, unless it’s an annual document like a tax return, with the recipient’s name printed on the document

What qualifies as an accepted eligibility document?

The PCs for People website states that documentation showing enrollment in an income-based government assistance program is required. The documentation must be dated within the last six months and include the recipient’s name printed on the document(s). Such documentation may be provided by programs including:

(* - Some programs provide eligibility documentation)

Adult & child mental health case management services*

Employment services* (i.e., Urban League, United Way)

Extended foster care programs

Food assistance programs (dated letter showing current eligibility required)

Financial assistance, such as General Assistance, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, etc. (dated letter required)

Head Start

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

Medicaid or Medical Assistance (bring document that says “MA” or “Medical Assistance” on it)

The National School Lunch Program’s Free or Reduced Lunch Program

Section 8, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or Group Residential Housing

Social Security disability

Supplemental Security Income*

Statement of benefits from Social Security, General Assistance, Veteran Administration, Retirement/Pension or Unemployment Benefits

Federal Pell Grant

Medicare documents alone are not accepted.

Eligibility information is available online at pcsforpeople.org/eligibility.

What items are accepted at the Electronics Recycling Center?

PCs for People Metro East Sales Account Manager Raffi Mikaelian said that in addition to computer equipment (no matter how old), the recycling center will take monitors, speaker sets, phones, amplifiers.

The electronics recycling center will take any type of electronic devices, including printers, copy and fax machines, audio equipment, large format printers and plotters and video gaming systems.

Any items that cannot be refurbished or repaired can still be useful, according to team members in the recycling area. Items can be recycled by taking parts from one source and used elsewhere.

Individuals can send or deliver donated items to the recycling center during business hours. Corporate donations or donations of 15 or more items can

What helps make this program possible?

Present at the Belleville grand opening event this month was PCs for People CEO Casey Sorensen, who spoke about the $1.4 million grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund awarded to PCs the organization in October. The grant allowed the organization to bring its services to 43 counties in southern Illinois.

Sorensen stated that 1.1 million Illinois households do not have computer access. Although it’s a national organization, PCs for People joined with the State of Illinois, Cook County and other community partners to form a collaboration to bring computer access to these homes.

This collaboration, the Connect Illinois Computer Equity Network, is designed to help close the gap in the digital divide by placing refurbished and upgraded computers into the hands of low-income households.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced this “first-of-its-kind” collaboration in December. Sorensen also spoke during the governor’s Dec. 16 coronavirus update via a remote video feed.

Sorensen talked briefly about the state’s effort to bring broadband access to “every corner of the state.”

“However, to be able to use broadband for things like education, jobs and telehealth,” continued Sorensen, “a household needs a computer and technical skills. That’s where [PCs for People] come in.”

Sorensen went on to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the fact that many households are in need of digital access for education and jobs.

He emphasized these same points at the Belleville retail location’s grand opening.

About PCs for People

PCs for People, founded in 1998, is “centered on getting low-cost computers and affordable broadband internet into the homes of low-income individuals,” according to the website. To date, more than 155,000 computers have been distributed and more than 165,000 families have been connected to the internet nationwide. Over 8 million pounds of technology has been recycled.

PCs for People Metro East is located at 100 N. Florida Avenue in Belleville. Store hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information about PCs for People, call 618-215-3787 or visit online at pcsforpeople.org/illinois.