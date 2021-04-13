Three teens killed in two-vehicle crash in Monroe County

Three teenagers were killed when the car in which they were riding struck a box truck in rural Monroe County on Tuesday.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash, which occurred at about 2:25 p.m. and closed traffic on Bluff Road at Trout Hollow Road near Valmeyer for about six hours.

According to an ISP release, the three teens were traveling north on Bluff Road in a silver 2007 Pontiac. The car struck a white 2007 HINO box truck, which was turning east off Bluff Road onto Trout Hollow Road.

The Pontiac, driven by an 18-year-old male form St. Louis, struck the rear passenger side of the truck. The driver and two passengers, including a 15-year-old female and 13-year-old female, both of Dupo, were ejected from the car and later pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

The driver of the box truck, a 33-year-old man from St. Louis, was not injured. The identities of those killed have not been released.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.