East St. Louis city manager resigns for new leadership job in University City

East St. Louis City Manager Brooke A. Smith will begin a job in University City beginning May 24..

She will be one of two assistants reporting to University City Manager Gregory Rose.

Smith will be working on housing, infrastructure, and development projects, Rose said.

She has served as city manager of East St. Louis since 2019 and previously worked two years as director of community development for the city. Her resignation will be effective May 15.

Mayor Robert Eastern III said some candidates to replace Smith have stepped forward, but would not identify them. He said Smith is preparing a “very detailed transition plan,” for her successor.

Smith said she is excited about the new opportunity in University City.

“I am so excited about my new position with University City. I look forward to applying all that I have learned to advance their city as well as continuing to develop myself professionally,” Smith said.

Smith, an attorney, was born and raised in East St. Louis. She said she always wanted to give back to the city where she started her life’s journey.

But the job has not been an easy one.

In 2019, the city fell $2.2 million behind in its mandated contributions to its police and fire fighter retirement funds, prompting the Illinois Comptrollers office to intercept city revenue in order to make those payments directly.

The revenue intercept caused interruptions to city services, delayed the budgeted hiring of at least five new police officers, and threatened the jobs of firefighters and operation of one of the department’s engine houses.

Smith told the Belleville News-Democrat at the time that the stress caused her many sleepless nights.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of East St. Louis. I feel good about the things I have been able to do here and wish I could have done more in the time I have been here.

“East St. Louis will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Eastern lll says he is grateful for Smith’s work and dedication to East St. Louis.

While he acknowledges Smith’s departure is a loss to the city, he said he is happy for her to have a growth opportunity.

“We thank her for her public service to the city of East St. Louis, and we acknowledge it is a big loss when you lose someone who has institutional knowledge,” Eastern said. “At the same time we know we cannot hold anyone back from pursuing opportunities they decide will present more opportunities for them to use their skills.

“We wish her well.”

Rose, Smith’s new boss, is eagerly looking forward to Smith joining the governmental staff at University City.

‘”Brooke has a wealth of knowledge regarding city operations. ...” Rose said. “I am very excited about Brooke Smith becoming a part of my team. She will add a great deal of value, not just for our organization, but for the community.”