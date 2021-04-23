Have expired or unused prescription drugs? Here’s where you can drop them off safely

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is holding its 20th National Take Back Day so that expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs can be safely discarded.

Residents can drop their unused prescription drugs at designated collection sites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Here’s a list of approved metro-east sites where prescription drugs can be dropped off:

Fairview Heights Police Department

St. Clair Square Center Court

O’Fallon Public Safety Building

New Athens Police Department

Columbia Police Department

Waterloo Police Department

Edwardsville Police Department

Madison County Sheriff’s office

Roxana Police Department

Wood River Police Department

Highland Police Department

Breese Police Department

Studies indicate a majority of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets., clearing out unused medicine is essential, said Todd Zimmerman, a special DEA agent who oversees the Take Back program in Missouri, Kansas and Southern Illinois.

“Prescription medications often end up in the wrong hands, fueling an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents, “ Zimmerman said. “We have about 200 police departments in our region participating in this national event. That means everyone has an opportunity to help prevent drug abuse by cleaning out their medicine cabinets.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. has seen an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic with about 87,200 Americans dying as a result of a drug overdose.

Since the DEA program started, more than 6,800 tons of prescription drugs have been disposed, said DEA special agent Sean Vickers.

Because prescription drugs can be abused, “unfortunately there is an epidemic of overdoses in or country that exceeds deaths resulting from car accidents,” Vickers said.

“So, it is very important that people take it seriously and take this opportunity to get those unneeded and undesired prescription drugs out of their homes.”

DEA officials said they are taking every precaution to keep the public and members of law enforcement who are participating in this event as safe as they can as they take back their prescription drugs.

Go to www.deatakeback.com for more information about the National Take back program.