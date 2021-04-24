Fire burns Swansea restaurant but crews able to contain damage, chief says

A fire damaged the Outback Steakhouse in Swansea early Saturday but no injuries were reported.

Swansea Fire Chief Christopher Tell was the first to arrive and he saw flames coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the front part of the building at 4390 N. Illinois St., Tell said.

The call for help was at 2:59 a.m. and Tell arrived at 3:04 a.m.

Tell, who is the only full-time firefighter in the Swansea department, praised volunteer firefighters for an “Outstanding job with the initial knockdown, they pretty much saved the building.”

While parts of the building had heavy fire damage, other parts were spared, Tell said. He said a rack of plastic gift cards was unscathed.

Tell said he believes the building could be restored.

A representative from Outback could not be reached for comment.

Tell said the restaurant manager and a regional manager responded to the scene. The restaurant had been open on Friday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Tell said he requested assistance from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office, which responded to the scene early Saturday to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Swansea firefighters received assistance from nearby departments, Tell said. Other fire departments that assisted included East Side, Fairview and O’Fallon on the scene while Northwest provided backup for Swansea. Belleville was called but Tell said he canceled the request because he had enough manpower on the scene.