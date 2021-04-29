Road construction on IL 159 in Swansea will create headaches for drivers until August

A major intersection in Swansea will see lane restrictions and closures for up to three months beginning Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Lanes both north and south bound on Illinois 159 (North Illinois Street) will be restricted at Metro Way and Parkway Drive, which bisect the highway at a stoplight just south of the Belleville-Swansea Moose Lodge in the 2400 block.

The restrictions will be in place until Aug. 30, according to an IDOT release.

Both Metro Way, which connects the Swansea MetroLink light rail station to North Illinois Street, and Parkway Drive on the east side of the highway, will be closed at the intersection.

Roadway work will include reconstruction of the intersection with new drainage and traffic signal improvements, said Dallas Alley, building and zoning director for the Village of Swansea.

In addition, he said, the village will replace sidewalks, install decorative and high-efficiency LED lighting, install a lighted marquee at the southwest side of the intersection, and improved access to the bus stop near the light rail station. Landscaping and benches also are part of the project, Alley said.

The project is being completed as part of Swansea’s 10-year Old Town Streetscape master plan. Its estimated $700,000 price tag and will be covered by Tax Increment Financing, Alley said.

IDOT says drivers should anticipate congestion and either consider alternate routes or allow for extra travel time.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” the IDOT release states.