MetroLink trains running in Belleville again after suspicious package found at station

MetroLink trains are running again after a temporary shutdown Tuesday morning.

Officials with MetroLink reported trains had been halted between the Memorial Hospital and Belleville MetroLink Stations due to the discovery of a suspicious package. Authorities investigated and discovered a small bag of tools left on the platform at the Swansea station, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

Shuttles buses were transporting passengers between the Belleville, Swansea and Memorial Hospital Stations have been stopped, but a release from MetroLink said passengers should still expect some delays through the morning until the trains get back onto schedule.