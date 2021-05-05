Schlafly Beer announces plans to open its first Illinois brewpub in Highland

Provided

St. Louis-based Schlafly Beer plans to open its first Illinois brewpub in Highland this fall.

The City of Highland and Schlafly this week officially announced plans for the brewpub at 907 Main St.

According to the release, Schlafly will work with the city and TJO Holdings to “bring their brewpub experience to Illinois with an 80-seat restaurant and three-season patio that seats 100 guests.” The menu will include Schlafly’s signature beers and pub fare. Specialty beer brewed just for the new location will also be available.

“Contributing to the cities that we live and work in is an integral part of the Schlafly Beer mission,” Schlafly CEO Fran Caradonna stated in the release. “When David Schlafly was approached more than 12 months ago, we had to carefully consider how we could make a mark during such a difficult time across many industries, especially hospitality.

“We’re thankful that the city of Highland has been an exceptional partner so we can work together to revitalize a space that will serve residents for years to come.”

The Belleville News-Democrat first reported in January that a Schlafly brewpub was coming to Highland as part of an economic development agreement with TJO Holdings.

A 71-year-old building at the center of town will be renovated to accommodate the brewpub.

The 3,420 square-foot base of the building previously served as the Highland Chamber of Commerce and has been empty for about three years. Renovations will include the installation of a brewery, a restaurant and a kitchen.,according to this week’s release.

Schlafly will hire 50-60 local employees for the Highland location. Applications for all Illinois positions will be accepted later this summer.

Schlafly currently has three brewpubs in the St. Louis area: Schlafly Tap Room, 2100 Locust St., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave., and the recently added Schlafly Bankside, 920 S. Main St. in St. Charles, Missouri.

The name of the Highland brewpub has not been announced.

