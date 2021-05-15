‘Answer Man’ answers the call with gracious donation to Belleville Historical Society

Even though he is retired from the columnist biz, the former Belleville News-Democrat Answer Man is still giving out answers.

And he will be for a long time thanks to a generous donation he has made to the Belleville Historical Society. The Answer Man, Roger Schlueter, gave $75,000 to fund the Roger Schlueter Research Library in the Daphne Sumner History Discovery Center planned for the house next to the historical society museum on East Washington Street in Belleville.

Schlueter is history himself, after 50 years at the News-Democrat. A hometown Belleville boy, he started out writing sports stories by hand for the newspaper before he even took a typing class at Belleville West High School. He is a legend at the paper.

Schlueter, who is a member of the historical society, said it was pure serendipity that he came to help the society. He said he knew about the groundbreaking for the history center and it struck a chord.

“Always, some of my favorite columns were about local history,” he said. “What better way to make a difference and help the town where I grew up.”

Schlueter, who was at the top of his class wherever he attended school and once told me he took advanced calculus classes at the University of Missouri-Columbia for fun despite being a journalism major — a group which is notorious for its lack of math skills — was a canny investor all his life. He is the kind of guy who not only uses the word serendipity but who knows what it means.

His donation will come from Microsoft stock he purchased early when the company was new. He said by giving it to the museum he avoids what would be a hefty capital gains tax, makes the most of the stock’s appreciation by giving it to a good cause and still gets a tax write-off.

“It’s a perfect match,” he said. “I’m really anticipating the Discovery Center. I hope it turns out to be as exciting as I think it will be.”

Schlueter, who is one of the nicest guys you will ever meet, said he still can’t believe he is in a position to be able to do this.

“It’s kind of egotistical,” he said. “But I’m at a stage where I’m thinking of legacy. I don’t have much family and I don’t want to be remembered just by some lines on the internet in some newspaper files.”

Historical society curator calls donation pleasant surprise

William P. Shannon IV, curator of the historical society, said Schlueter’s call was the most pleasant kind of surprise an administrator could get.

“Through his generosity, the Answer Man is answering a question people might be asking, should I help the Discovery Campaign?”

His answer is a resounding yes.

The society has a best hope estimate the center could be ready by the end of the year but that is tentative, Shannon said.

For more information on how you can help, you can call Shannon at 618-234-0600 or text to stcchs.curator@gmail.com.