Swansea Police officer with nursing background helps deliver newborn on Mother’s Day

A Swansea Police officer’s nursing background came in handy Sunday, when an expecting mother got a Mother’s Day surprise.

Swansea officers Erin Huff and Mickey Jader responded to an emergency call around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a home where a woman had gone into labor. The two officers were first on the scene, according to the police department, followed by the Swansea Fire Department and Abbott EMS.

Huff, who police said attended nursing school and has worked obstetrics and gynecology hospital wings during her clinical, noticed a “significant prolapse” of the mother’s bladder and leaped into action. Huff instructed the mother, coaching her through labor and helped her deliver the baby inside the home.

“As I watched the body-worn camera video, I saw an amazing officer do what most people couldn’t dream of doing,” said Swansea Police Sgt. Breanna Kemper-Damm in a Facebook post. “ Her calmness, extensive knowledge, and incredible support made all of the difference. Watching her coach the mother, make adjustments as she saw issues arise, and hold a newborn baby that she just delivered was absolutely incredible.”

Kemper-Damm said both the mother and baby were healthy after the delivery and taken to an area hospital. The mother, who was not identified, named the baby Judah, according to the Kemper-Damm.