Highland-Pierron Fire Department battles early morning blaze at family home

Highland area firefighters responded to a large early morning house fire Monday.

The Highland-Pierron Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a house fire on Daiber Road at around 3:30 a.m. Crews encountered high flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof of the building upon arrival at the home.

According to a statement from the fire department, the family had evacuated the home by the time firefighters had arrived and were not harmed by the fire. However, the home was significantly damaged along with the family’s vehicles.

The department is currently investigating the cause of the fire, but in a statement said it’s believed the fire spread from the garage to the attic area, causing the blaze to spread quickly.

The Highland Fire Department provided mutual aid during the fire.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the call and is assisting the family with resources from the American Red Cross.