Collinsville man could face life in prison for distributing meth

A Collinsville man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to distributing methamphetamine in East St. Louis. He could face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.

According to plea documents filed in U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois, Deonta J. Thomas of Collinsville sold 442 grams of methamphetamine during a Drug Enforcement Administration undercover operation in East St. Louis.

Thomas is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18.

If not sentenced to life, Thomas would have five years of supervised release following his prison sentence and also could be fined up to $10 million.

The DEA investigated the case, which Assistant United States Attorney Daniel T. Kapsak has prosecuted.