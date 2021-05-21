Two East St. Louis men killed in single-car crash in Cahokia Heights

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene following a single-car accident Friday morning in the 4500 block of Lake Drive in Cahokia Heights.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victims as Demont C. Whitby, 25, of the 2000 block of Market Street in East St. Louis, and Andrew V. Parnell, 25, of the 1300 block of North 38th Street in East St. Louis.

They were pronounced dead at about 1:40 a.m., Dye said.

Ben Callahan, assistant chief of Cahokia Heights police, said when officers arrived at the crash scene, one of the men was trapped inside the vehicle and the other was outside.

Asked whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash, Callahan would not speculate. The crash remains under investigation, Callahan said.