United Way collecting food donations at metro-east Schnucks stores Saturday

As part of a month-long initiative to stock the shelves at local food pantries, United Way of Greater St. Louis’ Illinois Division will host a one-day food drive Saturday, May 22, at select Schnucks stores across the metro-east to help local people facing food insecurity.

The general public is encouraged to bring food donations to the following Schnucks locations:

Belleville: 5720 N. Belt W. and 800 Carlyle Ave.

5720 N. Belt W. and 800 Carlyle Ave. Cahokia: 1615 Camp Jackson

1615 Camp Jackson Columbia: 1000 Columbia Centre

1000 Columbia Centre O’Fallon: 907 E. U.S.50

907 E. U.S.50 Swansea: 2665 N. Illinois St.

2665 N. Illinois St. Waterloo: 150 Waterloo Commons Drive

The food drive is aimed at supporting food pantries in Belleville, East St. Louis and Columbia so they can continue serving local people facing economic challenges due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Organizations receiving donations include Hope Christian Church, Community Interfaith Food Pantry, Cosgrove’s Daily Soup Kitchen, Law and Grace Ministries, Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House and Mind of Christ Ministries Food Pantry.