Body of missing Bethalto man found in Mississippi River

The body of a Bethalto man who was reported missing last year was found in the Mississippi River on Friday, the Madison County Coroner’s Office reported.

Edward Mahoney, 27, was identified as the victim.

Mahoney was reported missing in November.

A cause of death is pending an autopsy but the coroner’s office said foul play is not suspected.

Barge dock workers in Hartford spotted the body about 4:40 p.m.

The Alton and Bethalto police departments have worked on the case.