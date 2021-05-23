Metro-East News

Red Bud Police fatally shoot man in exchange of gunfire

Red Bud

A Red Bud police officer fatally shot a male suspect early Sunday morning, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

Officers were dispatched to a call of shots fired near of Illinois Route 3 and Clarence Drive when an unidentified male suspect shot a Red Bud Police officer. The officer was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged, according to the release.

Another Red Bud Police officer opened fire at the suspect during the incident, killing him.

The shooting is currently being investigated by Illinois State Police Zone 7 and no additional information will be released at this time, police say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Profile Image of DeAsia Paige
DeAsia Paige
DeAsia Paige joined the Belleville News-Democrat as a Report for America corps member in 2020. She’s a community reporter covering East St. Louis and surrounding areas. DeAsia previously interned with VICE and The Detroit Free Press. She graduated from The University of Kansas in 2020.
