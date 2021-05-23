Metro-East News

Collinsville man killed in motorcycle crash in Troy

Troy

Troy Police Department and Madison County Coroner’s Office are investigating a single motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a Collinsville man.

The man was identified as a 38-year-old white man named Scott Ponder, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash was reported early Sunday morning by a passerby and was not witnessed. Ponder, who was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling south on Formosa Road in Troy when he lost control of the vehicle, according to an Illinois State Police press release.

Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:20 a.m.

The reason for why Ponder lost control of the motorcycle has not yet been determined, but the preliminary cause of death is blunt head trauma. A final cause of death will be determined after toxicology testing, according to the coroner’s office.

Funeral arrangements for Scott Ponder are under the direction of Kassly Funeral Home in Collinsville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

