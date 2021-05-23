Troy IL police officer involved in fatal shooting of Oklahoma man

Troy police are investigating whether an officer fatally shot an Oklahoma man during a standoff Saturday night, according to a press release from Illinois State Police.

Police were dispatched around 7 p.m. Saturday on calls of an active shooter in the parking lot of TA Gas Station in Troy. The shooter is identified as Kody C. Waters, 31-year-old male from Dewey, Oklahoma.

Police said they believed Waters was suicidal. When the first officer arrived on the scene, Waters was firing a gun into the air.

The officer, “in fear for his life and the life of other patrons,” shot in the direction of Waters seven times, according to Troy police.

Waters was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:10 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Office.

It was initially unclear whether the shots fired by the Troy police officer struck Waters or if Waters shot himself with the firearm in his possession, according to police.

An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday morning. No one else was injured during the incident.

Illinois State Police Zone 6 is currently investigating the shooting. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact ISP Zone 6 Investigations at (618) 571-4124 or contact Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477, where callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.