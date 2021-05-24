Two killed in motorcycle crash in Fairview Heights

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash in Fairview Heights Sunday night.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified them as Caleb D. Ball , 29, of the 7400 block of Bethalto Road in Bethalto, and Kayla Steinmetz, 25, of Columbia.

The Fairview Heights Police Department was dispatched to Union Hill Road at Knob Hill Road at 7:30 p.m in reference to a serious motorcycle accident with injuries.

At the scene, officers encountered a crowd of people, some of whom were administering first aid.

Steinmetz died at the scene. Ball was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital emergency room at 8:17 p.m., Fairview Heights Police said.

The cause for the accident is under investigation.