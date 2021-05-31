Metro-East News

Belleville, other southwest Illinois libraries to extend hours starting in June

Public libraries across the region have announced new hours as stores and institutions across Illinois begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

The Belleville Public Library recently announced new hours beginning June 1.

The library’s main branch at 121 E. Washington St. will then be open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for regular services.

Curbside pick-up services will continue to be available for patrons with hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. These services include items requested online from the library catalog as well as print, copy and faxing services.

For additional information about the Belleville Public Library, call 618-234-0441 or visit bellevillepubliclibrary.org

The Branch Library at 3414 W. Main St. in Belleville will remain temporarily closed.

New Athens District Library also announced that they will return to regular business hours starting Tuesday, June 1.

The New Athens District Library is located at 201 N. Van Buren St., New Athens. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information about the New Athens District Library, call 618-475-3255 or visit newathenslibrary.org.

Other libraries with new hours starting June 1:

Libraries throughout southwestern Illinois have been operating with limited hours and services since the pandemic shutdowns started last spring. Many have since reopened for in-person visits, activities and services.

