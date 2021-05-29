Man dies after 60-foot fall in work-related accident in Pontoon Beach

Stock photo

A 41-year-old man died Friday after falling approximately 60 feet in a work-related accident in Pontoon Beach, according to the Madison County coroner.

Coroner Steve Nonn identified the man as Timothy M. Funk, 41, of Vandalia.

Nonn stated in a news release that Funk had been working on a Pontoon Beach motel’s sign in a bucket lift and that he fell because the bucket broke away from its support arm.

The accident happened around 3 p.m. Friday.

Emergency personnel treated Funk at the scene and he was taken to Anderson Hospital. Funk was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m. by an emergency room doctor, the coroner’s release stated.

Nonn’s office was still investigating Friday, but he said that Funk’s cause of death appeared to be blunt head trauma. The coroner added that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was notified about what happened.