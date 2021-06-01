Drivers using I-255 near Dupo can expect delays starting tomorrow. Here’s for how long

Drivers using Interstate 255 can expect delays starting tomorrow and stretching into next week.

According to The Illinois Department of Transportation, starting Wednesday, I-255 from Illinois 3 in Dupo to just north of Illinois 157 will be restricted to one lane in both directions. The closures are to allow for “investigations” of the pavement.

Work will take place in the daytime hours and stop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the southbound and westbound lanes. Work will stop from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the northbound and eastbound lanes.

The closures are expected to last until June 11, weather permitting.

IDOT is urging drivers to reduce their speed when in the area, refrain from using mobile devices while driving in the area.

The lanes closures follow months of work on the portion of I-255 that stretches through St. Clair County that was part of a project to overhaul the entire stretch of road once considered one of the worst highways in the state.

The project was expected to cost $67 million from the Rebuild Illinois capital program, a $45 billion project to restore the state’s aging transportation system. However, officials said the time saved from closing portions of the road completely saved the state $14 million.

The project including rehabilitated and resurfaced two sections of highway reaching from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15. Saturday will mark the finalization of the second phase of the project, the stretch of road from Interstate 64 to Illinois 15.

Work also included “significant bridge repairs,” safety improvements and draining upgrades.