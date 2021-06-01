Popular new Columbia wedding venue destroyed in early Sunday morning fire

A wedding venue that had only opened earlier this year burned down over the weekend just after hosting its fourth wedding.

Sugar Spring Ranch, located at 1385 Centreville Road in Columbia, was “completely destroyed” by an early morning fire Sunday, its owners Greg and Melinda Meyer said in a Facebook post.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to a call that the 8,000 square-foot barn was on fire at around 6:30 a.m. Sunday. According to the fire department, a sprinkler system had not been installed inside of the venue. No one was injured in the fire.

The venue opened in January and in a comment on Facebook, the Meyers said they hope to rebuild the barn. For the time being, the Meyers said they are looking to help couples who were booked at the venue find accommodations at different venues.

The Meyer’s told KSDK the ranch had been booked out through the end of 2022 and had more than 70 bookings before even completing the venue.