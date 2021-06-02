St. Clair County websites taken down as a ‘precaution,’ as IT investigates problem

Several services provided by St. Clair County via the web are unavailable today after the county disabled its website out of “an abundance of caution.”

The www.co.st-clair.il.us website has been unavailable to the public since it was taken off line over the weekend.

County Information Technology Director Jeff Sandusky said the website was taken down due to a “system issue” the county is working to fix. He said the problem is being investigated and the cause of the issue hasn’t been identified yet.

The website is expected to be back online by the end of the day Wednesday, but it may take another day or two to restore all of the county’s web services.

Currently, the county’s web-based COVID-19 information, court records, property records and tax information are all unavailable, along with many other services.

Sandusky said in the meantime, some county services can still be accessed by calling the county’s switchboard at 618-277-6600.