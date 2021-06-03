Wood River police issue shelter-in-place order due to rail car chemical leak

Wood River Police are ordering residents to shelter in place following a chemical leak

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for Wood River due to a chemical leak.

According to a Wood River Police Department release, police, fire department and other agencies are assisting Norfolk Southern Railroad with a rail car that is venting spent sulfuric acid.

A water curtain is being sent into the air to keep the area safe. As a precaution a Code Red call was made to 429 Code Red registered phones.

The shelter in place Code Red was issued as a precaution for the area south of Illinois 143, west of Illinois 111, north of West Third Street and east of North Old Edwardsville Road.

Citizens in the designated area are “strongly encouraged” to turn off their air conditioners and close windows, police said. Sixth Street south of Illinois 143 to Illinois 111 is closed as a precaution.

Environmental engineers will give the go ahead to lift the order, police said. As of 9:20 a.m., the order was still in place.

“Remember, everything being done is to keep you safe in the event the situation would worsen,” the Wood River PD said on its Facebook page.

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency Command Post is on scene.

According to The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, sulfuric acid is a corrosive substance, destructive to the skin, eyes, teeth, and lungs. Severe exposure can result in death. Workers may be harmed from exposure to sulfuric acid. The level of exposure depends on dose, duration, and type of work being done, according to NIOSH.

In the environment, according to National Pollutant Inventory, sulfuric acid has short-term toxicity on aquatic life, but would badly burn any plants, birds or land animals exposed to it.