Fairview Heights mourns former chief, who ran fire department ‘with high integrity’

Former Fairview Fire Department Chief Don Feher, a 37-year veteran of the department, died Thursday morning.

Feher was chief from 1997 to 2006.

“While the fire department doesn’t report to the city, I had the opportunity to know Don Feher for quite a few years and interact with him,” Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky said. “He was a gentleman who did an awesome job building and running the Fairview Heights Fire Department. He operated it with high integrity, was very well-liked by people, was very focused on helping people any way that he could.

“He’s also served on some city committees like the pension board. He will certainly be a missed member of our community. Our deepest sympathy go out to his wife and family.”

Feher’s passing is the second significant loss to the metro-east community in the past week. On May 27, former longtime Fairview Heights Mayor Gail Mitchell died at age 84.

Feher began his career as a volunteer with the fire department in 1969, worked his way through the ranks and was hired as assistant chief in October of 1980. Then, in 1997, he was promoted to fire chief, a position he served until 2006.

He also was a member of the St. Clair County/Monroe County Fire Chief’s Association for 16 years and served as president. Feher also served as the director of the Illinois Fire Chiefs, was a member of the International Fire Chiefs, chairman of the advisory committer for the Southwestern Illinois College Fire Service Division.

‘A rare gem’

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency also recognized Feher’s passing Thursday. He helped lead the EMA as the assistant coordinator since 2006, and was a member of the Illinois Terrorism Task Force, St. Louis Area Regional Response System, chairman of the Local Emergency Planning Committee, chairman of the St. Clair Special Emergency Services Agency and vice-chairman of the St. Clair County Emergency Telephone Systems Board.

“Don was an integral part of deploying the Starcom21 radio system, which provides interoperable communications to every public safety agency in the county. He was also heavily involved in the deployment of the microwave communications system within the county,” said EMA Director Herb Simmons, though the agency’s Facebook page.

In 2016, Feher was bestowed the East-West Gateway Lifetime Public Service Award for his years of dedicated service to the region. He was also an avid gardener, according to the EMA Facebook page.

During the county’s daily COVID-19 update Thursday, Simmons called Feher a “rare gem” who will be missed.

“It’s one of those calls you get early in the morning you don’t want to get. He was just a gentleman who was full of a lot of knowledge, just loved St. Clair County. Our condolences go out to (his wife) and his entire family. Don Feher will be missed. A lot of the firemen, the fire chiefs I talked today... everybody always had something good to say about Don Feher,” Simmons said.

Community members remember Feher

Here are some remarks remembering Feher from the Fairview Caseyville Township Fire Protection District Facebook page:

“Rest in peace Don, thank you for your guidance, your friendship, your dedication to the fire service. I pray peace for your family. God Bless,” Dennis Oaks.

“My condolences to Don’s family and to the department. Always enjoyed talking with him and Bernie when I stopped in,” Russ Campbell.

“I’m sorry to hear this. He was a great man and a great chief I learned a lot from him and will miss seeing him going down the street to take care of his garden on the ol’ John Deere. He did so much for the department and the county as a whole,” Tom Voellinger.

Others remembered Feher on the EMA Facebook page: