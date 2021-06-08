Woman rescued from burning home in East St. Louis. She’s in local hospital burn unit.

East St. Louis firefighters rescued a woman from her burning home on South 14th Street on Monday night.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was rushed to the burn unit at St. John’s Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, said East St. Louis Fire Department Chief Jason Blackmon. Information on her condition was not immediately available.

Blackmon said the fire was reported at 10:40 p.m.

When firefighters from Engine Companies 425 and 422 arrived at 604 S. 14th St., they found the one-story structure fully involved. One person was inside, Blackmon said.

“We rescued a young female who we believe to be between 30-40 years old, inside of the structure. We were able to get her out,” Blackmon said.

Blackmon said the woman was rescued from her bathroom.

A veteran firefighter was given oxygen on scene for smoke inhalation, Blackmon confirmed.

It took the six firefighters from the two engine houses an hour and a half to extinguish the fire at the home, which was constructed of brick mixed with wood.