Driving into Illinois from St. Louis this week? Here’s where there will be delays

Delays are expecting to affect Thursday morning traffic heading into Illinois as “critical” repairs are performed on the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The right lane of the eastbound Interstate 270 portion of the bridge going over the Mississippi River will close for several hours Thursday, according to The Illinois Department of Transportation.

The lane needs to be closed for bridge deck repairs that will be made by the IDOT District 8 Operations crews.

The closure is expected to last between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.

In a statement, IDOT officials said drivers should expect delays and allow extra time if heading through the work zone.