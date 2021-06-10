Bear reportedly spotted near Waterloo. Monroe County Sheriff’s Department urges caution

Monroe County Sheriff's Department Facebook page

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Illinois Conservation Police and has confirmed the sighting of a large bear in the subdivision of Chantilly Village near Old Baum Church Road in rural Waterloo.

As of 10:30 a.m., a representative from the sheriff’s department said there was no additional information available. The bear had not been located and the department was still handling the situation, the representative said. They hope to have more information later Thursday afternoon.

In the meantime, the sheriff’s department encourages citizens to stay inside along with any pets. If spotted dial 911.

They offer the following additional suggestions: