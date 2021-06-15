Salaries and wages of Collinsville employees added to BND Public Pay Database

The salaries and wages of Collinsville employees for 2020 have been added to the Belleville News-Democrat’s Public Pay Database.

To view the BND’s Public Pay Database, go to https://www.bnd.com/publicpay

The highest earner in 2020, the latest figures available, was City Manager Mitchell Bair, who was paid $180,000, according to records provided to the BND from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Chief Financial Officer Kristopher Mooney was the second-highest earner at $132,600, the records show.

Police Chief Stephen Evans was third with a salary of $121,537.

The fourth-highest paid was Fire Chief Kevin Edmond, who earned $121,052, and the fourth-highest earner was Public Works Director Dennis Kress at $121,039.

The BND’s Public Pay Database goes back to 2011 with information obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests. The salary information does not always include insurance or benefits. Some records include detailed information on overtime and other pay, while for some districts that information was not readily available.

The database includes worker compensation in most local governments, including cities, counties, townships, school districts and local colleges and universities. More pay records will be added as the BND receives salary data through open records requests.