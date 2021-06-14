Man dies after car crashes into construction equipment in Jersey County

A man died after the car he was driving slammed into a piece of construction equipment on U.S. 67 near Trinity Hill Lane in Jersey County Monday morning.

Police have not been able to identify the man, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The collision caused the man’s 2008 Ford and the road paving equipment to burst into flames but no one else was injured since this was an inactive construction zone.

Illinois State Police are handling the fatality collision investigation that happened at 4:14 a.m.

According to preliminary information, the victim was traveling north on U.S. 67 near Trinity Lane in Jersey County.

For some unknown reason, the man drove into an inactive construction zone, traveled through the barricades there and struck road paving equipment parked on the far right.

“The impact caused both units to become fully engulfed,” Illinois State Police said. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

U.S. 67 was shut down in both directions for the police investigation. It reopened at 7:17 a.m.