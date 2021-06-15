Dupo Police ask for public’s help in finding missing man

The Dupo Police Department is looking for information about a man reported missing.

The last known contact with Eric Grindstaff was May 25, according to a Facebook post from the police department. He was moving to an unknown location within the village of Dupo.

Grindstaff’s age was not included in the police department’s announcement.

If you have seen or made contact with Grindstaff, please contact the Dupo Police Department at 618-286-3397.