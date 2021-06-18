Bridge inspection may cause delays for drivers using I-270 over the Mississippi River

Drivers using I-270 over the Mississippi River can expect delays starting next week.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, starting Monday, I-270 over the Mississippi River will be reduced to one lane to allow crews to complete routine inspections of the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

The work will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday on westbound lanes and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday on eastbound lanes. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, people should consider use of alternate routes.

IDOT urges drivers to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on www.gettingaroundillinois.com/.