Metro-East News O’bar Cafe in Edwardsville, Illinois gives you a unique dining experience June 20, 2021 12:01 PM

O'bar Cafe in Edwardsville offers a wide variety of egg-based dishes, omelets, scrambles, quiche, skillets and bowls. Diners can relax and enjoy house plants as O'bar shares an open space with Replant, a house plant adoption and education center.