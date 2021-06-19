Here’s a list of East St. Louis and St. Louis events celebrating the Juneteenth holiday

Holding a Juneteenth flag, participants in the East St. Louis Juneteenth celebration ride in a motorcade down State St. in East St. Louis on their way to city hall June 19, 2020. The metro-east again will host several Juneteenth events this Saturday, June 19. dholtmann@bnd.com

Events celebrating Juneteenth, our newest national and state holiday, are happening around the region Saturday. Here’s a list:

Juneteenth Freedom Day — 2:30-3:45 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Shiloh AME Church, 815 S. 19th St., East St. Louis. Truth-telling stories, sacred live music, prayer onsite, conciliation and healing, comfort for families of victims.

Juneteenth Celebration — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Jones Park Boathouse, 2920 Argonne Drive, East St. Louis. Event starts with a Unity and Wellness Motorcade at 89th Street and State Street to East St. Louis City Hall. facebook.com/events/4002447373195804

Juneteenth Freedom Celebration — 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 18 through 11 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Marriott St. Louis Grand, 800 Washington Ave., St. Louis. A fun-filled weekend celebrating this year’s theme of “Measuring Our Efficacy.” Featured speakers include Missouri state Senator Karla May, East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush and more. Live music, food, dancing. For tickets and information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1184585545296673

Al Fresco Juneteenth: Celebrating Freedom Day — 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. National Blues Museum, 615 Washington Ave., St. Louis. Juneteenth is the oldest, nationally celebrated commemoration of the historical event of 1865 in Galveston, Texas which declared the ending of slavery in the United States of America. This is a day of reflection and sharing together with an all day Blues music event. Event is outdoors. Bring a chair. nationalbluesmuseum.org

Juneteenth Celebration — Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 19. City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis. City Foundry STL is celebrating this commemoration through Black excellence, social justice education and community involvement. This event is filled with educational opportunities from the WePower, interactive sports experiences, a vendor marketplace including food and beverage, dance performances, a yoga session from The Collective STL, and a live DJ set from Lamar Harris and ending the night with a featured performance from Zida LionessFree outdoor event. Children and pets are welcome. jamopresents.com

Juneteenth Celebration at The Field House Museum — 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19. The Field House Museum, 634 S. Broadway, St. Louis. Celebrate African American history as we wrap up two current exhibits with good food, good music, and inspiring messages from our partners. Space is limited. Reservations are required. fieldhousemuseum.org

ROBERTNELSON: Harlem - A Juneteenth Celebration — 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Blue Strawberry Showroom & Lounge, 364 N. Boyle Ave., St. Louis. Tickets start at $15 for the live performance, $15 for the livestream. bluestrawberrystl.com.