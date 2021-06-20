Metro-East News

Body of Granite City man found in Missouri river Saturday, police say

By Staff report

The body of a 25-year-old Granite City man was found Saturday after he drowned in a tributary of the Meramec River, police said.

Michael J. Lewis went missing on Thursday and was found before 9 a.m. Saturday in the Big River near Rockford Beach Park, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The beach is roughly 30 minutes southwest of downtown St. Louis. Lewis was not using a safety device, police said.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that there had been 11 water-related deaths in Missouri so far in June as of Thursday. A woman drowned in the Big River at Washington State Park on Tuesday, the newspaper reported. A Collinsville teenager drowned in the Meramec River on June 5.

Authorities promoted water safety as summer weather heats up. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommended the following precautions when swimming or boating:

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the High Ridge Fire Department assisted in investigating Lewis’ drowning.

