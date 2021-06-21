Storage building burns down in Belleville. Cause of the fire unknown, chief says

A storage building in Belleville burned down Saturday afternoon as firefighters worked in high temperatures to keep flames from damaging other nearby buildings.

Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said crews could see the flames from the structure fire as they approached the intersection of 8th and A Street.

The building was fully ablaze when the department arrived on the scene, and other fires had started to spread onto a nearby home and garage, the chief said.

Those fires were put out quickly but Pour said there was some damage. The fire also cracked windows at the business across the street due to excessive heat from the fire.

Pour said the fire was especially hard to fight due to the high temperatures Saturday, which rose to above 90 degrees during the afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and Pour said the department has not been able to make contact with the owner of the building.