Freeburg man walking on train tracks killed after being struck by train in Belleville

A Freeburg man died Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a train in Belleville.

Kyle Wisneski, 33, of the 300 block of South Gate Drive in Freeburg, was killed after he was struck by the train while walking on train tracks, St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said Friday morning.

The man was hit near the intersection of 2400 block of W. Main and 24th Street at around 5:30 p.m.

Belleville Police Capt. Mark Heffernan said in a statement Wisneski was struck by a Norfolk Southern freight train and that, according to witnesses, was walking eastbound on the railroad tracks. Witnesses also told police it appeared Wisneski was wearing headphones and that he did not seem to know the train was approaching.

Several witnesses told police they tried to get Wisneski’s attention to warn him of the oncoming train. Police said Wisneski, noticing the warnings, attempted to get off the tracks but was struck by the train while doing so.

He was determined to be dead upon arrival of Belleville Police at the scene.

No further details have been released on the man’s death.