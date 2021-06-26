26-year-old Glen Carbon woman dies in head-on crash on I-70 in Bond County

A 26-year-old woman died in a head-on crash Friday morning on Interstate 70 in Bond County, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police identified the woman in a news release Saturday as Jasmine Streator of Glen Carbon.

The fatal crash happened at about 8:42 a.m. Friday and remained under investigation Saturday.

Illinois State Police said its preliminary investigation indicated that Streator was driving west on Interstate 70 near milepost 47 in Bond County when her car crossed the center median and struck another vehicle head-on, causing Streator’s 2017 GMC Terrain to roll over.

The other vehicle was a Freightliner Truck tractor semi-trailer combination that was traveling east. The truck driver reported no injuries, according to authorities.

Illinois State Police closed Interstate 70 eastbound and a frontage road for about five hours during their investigation of the crash.