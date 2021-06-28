Traffic on St. Clair Avenue near I-255 will be restricted for months

A busy stretch of road that connects with Interstate 64 in Illinois will be restricted to two lanes until late August.

Beginning Tuesday a stretch of St. Clair Avenue that runs over the Harding Ditch will be restricted to one lane in each direction, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The lanes are being restricted to allow crews to complete bridge repairs. The work is expected by the end of August.

IDOT is asking drivers to reduce speeds, obey construction signage and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.