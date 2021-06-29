Edwardsville woman dies in head-on crash in O’Fallon

An Edwardsville woman died Monday night in a head-on collision in O’Fallon.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the woman as Carol L. Hook, 52, of the 200 block of Kiowa Street. She was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital at 5:33 p.m. Monday night, Dye said.

O’Fallon Police asked drivers to avoid Scott Troy Road between Oak-Hill School Road and Keck Ridge Monday evening warning of a “severe traffic crash.”

The road was closed for several hours.

No additional information was immediately available on the crash.