South Roxana mourns death of fire chief known as the ‘epitome of selfless service’

Provided

South Roxana Fire Chief Todd Werner died Thursday after suffering a heart attack earlier this week, according to the city administrator.

“To know Todd is to understand he was born into public service,” South Roxana City Administrator Bob Coles said. “He was the epitome of selfless service to his community.”

Werner had a heart attack while visiting his mother in Wood River on Sunday night. He died at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Werner was 48 and joined the fire department in 1996, becoming chief in 2013, The Alton Telegraph reported.

In addition to serving as fire chief, Werner served on the Chouteau Township Board and as a member of the South Roxana, and was a former South Roxana police officer.

Werner served as a role model for young firefighters and mentored them “as if they were his own,” Coles said.

“Todd was a community leader and not only was I blessed to have him within my life but the entire town benefited from Todd’s generosity,” Coles added.

Funeral arrangements were pending as of early Friday afternoon. For more information or to lend assistance, contact Coles at bcoles@southroxana.org.