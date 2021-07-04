Looking for a place to watch July 4th fireworks in southern IL? Here’s a list of events

Fourth of July festivities around the region are scheduled for today BND file photo

If you are looking for a place to watch fireworks tonight, you have plenty of options to choose from.

Here’s a list of some Fourth of July events:

▪ Third annual Fireworks Over O’Fallon — Approximately 8:30 p.m. O’Fallon. The fireworks will be launched near the west entrance of the O’Fallon Family Sports Park. Parking in designated areas only. There will be no parking in the grass or side of roadways in the Sports Park. Once all the parking spots are filled, no other vehicles will be allowed in the Sports Park. People may still access the park on foot and watch the fireworks from grass areas. The turf fields and baseball restrooms will be closed. Restrooms near the Splash Pad and north side of the park will be open.

▪ July 4th Celebration and Fireworks — 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4. American Legion Park, 375 E. Locust St., Columbia. Free, family-friendly event. Food stands, activities, live music. Fireworks at dusk. columbiaillinois.com

▪ 51st annual Patriotic Ceremony — 1 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Kaskaskia Bell State Memorial, 302 1st St., Chester. Event to include remarks from historian Stephen Kling, a remembrance of the late Donald Welge, known for his work organizing and promoting the Kaskaskia Independence Day celebration for 50 years. Music by the Chester Municipal Band with vocalist Melody Colonel. A plate lunch, sandwiches and other refreshments will be available. Bring lawn chairs. www2.illinois.gov/dnr/calendar

▪ 4th of July Family Fun Fest — 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Robert E. Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey. A family-friendly event with activities continuing until the fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Free event. godfreyil.org

▪ City of Troy Fourth of July Fireworks — 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Tri-Township Park, 410 Wickliffe, Troy. Come out, get a good seat, enjoy vendors, food, and live music before the fireworks start at dusk! Music by Burnin’ Bridges located at Pavillion 10. Firework show provided by the City of Troy and paid for by Tourism Funds.

▪ Vince Martin 4th of July Concert — 7 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Lake Lou Yaeger, Marina 1, 4943 Beach House Trail, Litchfield. Vince Martin is one of the finest world-traveled vocalist/guitarist and entertainers in the business. St. Louis’ best-kept secret has the vocal characteristics of George Benson, Al Jarreau, and Elvis Presley and the instrumental prowess of Eric Clapton, Carlos Santana and Albert King. Free concert. Fireworks display to follow the show at 9:30 p.m. visitlitchfield.com

▪ Nashville Fireworks — 9-9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. 604 E. Memorial St., Nashville.

▪ Granite City Fireworks — 9:15 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Coolidge Junior High School, 3231 Nameoki Road, Granite City.

▪ Mascoutah’s Fourth of July Fireworks — 9:30-10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Scheve Park, Harnett Street and Harper Road, Mascoutah. mascoutah.org

▪ Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular — Approximately 9:40 p.m. Sunday, July 4. Downtown St. Louis. Keeping with Fair Saint Louis tradition, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be framed by the iconic Gateway Arch and dazzle over the Mississippi River. (Rain date if necessary is Saturday, July 3.) This will be the largest fireworks show Fair Saint Louis has ever produced. The fireworks are part of the 40th Fair Saint Louis, presented by Enterprise. Fair Saint Louis activities under the Arch – including concerts and food and drink vendors – will return in 2022.