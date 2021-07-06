Granite City woman dies after vehicle crashes into home, police say

Police sirens Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 73-year-old Granite City woman died after a vehicle smashed into a home on Monday and one person has been arrested, the Granite City Police Department said Tuesday.

Virginia Ann Ohren of the 1900 block of Joy Avenue “appeared to have died from injuries sustained during the crash,” according to a news release from Major Nick Novacich, the assistant police chief.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and is awaiting charges to be filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The driver’s name was not released.

Granite City firefighters found Ohren inside the home.

Other details about the crash were not released by police and the investigation is ongoing.