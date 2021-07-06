Ameren Illinois forgives more than $29 million in utility bills of needy customers

More than 26,000 families in southern and central Illinois have received good news about their Ameren Illinois debts totaling over $29 million.

In an effort to “significantly reduce or completely eliminate past due utility bills and avoid service disconnections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the utility company erased the debts for customers having trouble paying their bills, according to a news release Tuesday.

Ameren said it gave a one-time credit to the customers in need as part of a “bill forgiveness” program created to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The credit was applied to customers who had balances up to $5,000, faced service disconnection or had received assistance from the state.

“We understand many customers have experienced very difficult circumstances and economic hardship brought on by the pandemic,” company Chairman and President Richard J. Mark said in the news release.

“We wanted to make sure as many customers as possible that met the state’s criteria received assistance.”

The credits were applied to customer accounts on May 2 and all of the available funds in the program have been distributed.

Ameren said customers who remain in financial trouble are urged to call the company “to discuss options including deferred payment arrangements.”

You can reach the utility company at 800-755-5000.