Heading to St. Louis this weekend? Don’t use I-64

With all lanes of Interstate-64 closed this weekend, people planning to cross the river from the metro-east to St. Louis are encouraged to plan an alternate route or use MetroLink.

I-64 will be closed eastbound and westbound starting at 8 p.m. Friday between Grand Boulevard and Interstate 44. The interstate is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Workers will be setting girders for the Ewing bridge overpass, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Commuters can select from 19 free park-ride lots at MetroLink stations in St. Clair County and St. Louis County where they can park and catch the train to downtown St. Louis. Travelers can purchase a metro day pass for $5 via Transit app or at ticket vending machines located at all MetroLink stations and metro transit centers.

Additionally, people can plan their trip by using the online Trip Planner or check transit schedules and maps at metrostlouis.org.

Those who download the Transit app to their mobile device can also plan their trip and pay for their pass. For more information, contact 314-231-2345 (phone) or 314-207-9786 (text) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.