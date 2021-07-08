Alton man who died in fire identified by Madison County Coroner

The Madison County Coroner on Thursday identified an Alton man who lost his life in a recent fire.

John P. Weber, 40, died in an apartment/garage fire that occurred in the 800 block of Arch Street in Alton, according to a press release issued by the coroner’s office.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday did not reveal any trauma or the exact cause of death. Results of a toxicology report are still pending, according to the coroner.

The case remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department, Alton Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Gent Funeral Home of Alton will handle funeral arrangements.