Fairview Heights Police searching for man who went missing near MetroLink stop

The Fairview Heights Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man it says may be in danger.

According to police, Tyshawn D. Owens, 25, went missing Thursday afternoon after getting off at the wrong station while en route to Memphis, Tennessee.

Owens was on his way from Northern Illinois in a Greyhound bus before he went missing. Police said during his trip, he called a relative at around 2:20 p.m. and told them he had gotten off at a wrong stop and was in Fairview Heights, near the MetroLink Station on Illinois route 161 and St. Clair Avenue.

He told the relative he was calling from a business nearby the station. He has not been heard from since. He was expected to arrive in Memphis Thursday, according to police.

Owens is a Black male, 25 years of age, 5-feet, 11-inches, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt with neon highlights, green shorts, black and white tennis shoes and had a gray bag with him. Police said Owens suffers from mental illness and may be in danger.

Police are asking anyone with information on Owens’s whereabouts to contact the department at 618-489-2100 or to contact their local police department.