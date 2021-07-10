Hundreds without power in southwest IL after evening of strong winds, heavy rain

Hundreds of homes were without power Saturday in the metro-east after a storm that produced high winds knocked down trees and power lines Friday evening.

According to Ameren Illinois, around 1,564 customers were without power in Illinois. Of those customers, 355 are located in O’Fallon.

St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said there were reports of fallen trees and branches . He said there have been no reports of flash flooding or structural damage.

A tornado watch was in effect for a portion of Friday evening.

More scattered severe storms were expected Saturday afternoon and evening and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service’s St. Louis Branch.