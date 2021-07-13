Blood donors saved former Belleville cop Jon Brough. He hopes his blood drive saves more.

The American Red Cross and former Belleville Police Department Sgt. Jon Brough are teaming up to host the 15th annual Sgt. Jon Brough Blood Drive.

It was in November of 2006 that Brough was shot in the face during a stand-off with double-murder suspect Larry Sicka. The shot resulted in Brough losing his eyes.

Thirty-two operations to save his life and reconstruct his face included pumping Brough with 25 units donated blood. It’s from that personal experience, his instinct to serve, and a determination to press through his disabilities that brought about the idea of an annual blood drive.

Now in its 15th year, the blood drive will be held at the Catholic War Veteran’s Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159, south of Belleville, on Tuesday, July 13 from noon to 6 p.m.

Each year, Brough has a goal of collecting 100 pints of blood. He hasn’t gotten there yet, but he’s come close.

“In 2013 or 2014, I received 94 pints and that’s the highest I’ve ever gotten,” Brough said. “Right now, the average pints of blood received is around 60 to 80 pints.”

In 14 previous blood drives, donors have provided more than 1,000 pints in total. He said he hopes his story and perseverance will inspire others to keep giving blood.

“For my wife, family, the community, and citizens from surrounding areas to support me is what keeps me going, it makes me feel so good in my heart,” he said. “With this year being the 15th year since everything took place, I thought people were forgetting about me and moving on. Yet when I go out, people still come up to me and thank me for my service.

“They still recognize me, and know what I did, and know what I’ve been through.”

According to the American Red Cross, the need for blood, plasma and platelets is especially acute during the summer months, but especially this year. Only about 3% of age-eligible donors give annually, according to the Red Cross.

“Each pint of donated blood affects three people,” Brough said. “The only place blood can come from is other people who are willing to step forward and donate. It is important when a tragic situation comes through the ER doors that hospitals have blood ready to use when people need it.

“If it wasn’t there the day I got hurt, I might not have been here.”

Donated blood was just one of the many blessings Brough received in the wake of the shooting. The ongoing well-wishes he receives — even 15 years after that fateful day — “have been awesome,” he said. So have his family.

Brough believes it was a sign from God that he was able to survive such a tragic incident.

“God wasn’t ready for me yet. He still has things for me to do here,” he said. “I’m just doing what I can with my children — Jon Jr. and Paul — my grandchildren, and my wife Wendy. I’m continuing to live on as best as I can and trying to do everything right.”